Telegram Blocked In Russia by Court But De Facto Situation Different - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) The Telegram messenger is blocked in Russia by a court decision but the situation with its use is de facto different, the Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

Two Federal lawmakers have recently prepared a bill that would unblock the messenger during the state of emergency or high alert. According to the lawmakers, the messenger carries out important social functions.

During the coronavirus outbreak, it has been used by the authorities to keep the public informed.

"I will refrain from any assessment. It is true, there is the situation de jure and de facto. We proceed based on the de jure situation, we have to. There is a court decision, based on which the steps to block [the messenger] were taken. But you are right, the situation de facto is different, but I will refrain from any comments," Peskov told reporters, when asked to comment on the lawmakers' initiative.