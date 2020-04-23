UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Telegram Blocked In Russia By Court But De Facto Situation Different - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 03:10 PM

Telegram Blocked In Russia by Court But De Facto Situation Different - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) The Telegram messenger is blocked in Russia by a court decision but the situation with its use is de facto different, the Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

Two Federal lawmakers have recently prepared a bill that would unblock the messenger during the state of emergency or high alert. According to the lawmakers, the messenger carries out important social functions.

During the coronavirus outbreak, it has been used by the authorities to keep the public informed.

"I will refrain from any assessment. It is true, there is the situation de jure and de facto. We proceed based on the de jure situation, we have to. There is a court decision, based on which the steps to block [the messenger] were taken. But you are right, the situation de facto is different, but I will refrain from any comments," Peskov told reporters, when asked to comment on the lawmakers' initiative.

Related Topics

Russia Alert From Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Govt wants to arrest Shehbaz Sharif, says Rana San ..

1 hour ago

OPPO’s Musical Week Takes Pakistan Social Media ..

1 hour ago

Reconstruction of Al-Nouri Mosque Complex in Mosul ..

2 hours ago

Drive launched to disinfect petrol stations on Ajm ..

2 hours ago

DCD announces Primary results of &#039;Life during ..

2 hours ago

PM to appear in massive telethon transmission to r ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.