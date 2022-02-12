Telegram Blocks 64 Channels After Negotiations With German Government - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) At the request of the Interior Ministry and the criminal police, the Telegram administration blocked 64 channels in Germany for anti-Semitism and incitement of hatred, SÃ¼ddeutsche Zeitung said on Friday, citing its sources in Justice Ministry.

The meeting was held on February 10 without Telegram's founder Pavel Durov.

The messenger is currently under two investigations in Germany and can be fined up to ‚¬55 million ($62.7 million) for hate-mongering and harassment in social webs, according to SÃ¼ddeutsche Zeitung.

On February 4, German Justice Minister Marco Buschmann said that the German authorities would look into the location of Telegram assets if the messenger is fined.

Though the Minister of the Interior, Building and Community Nancy Faeser described talks with Telegram as constructive, Buschmann threatened the messenger with millions of Euros worth of fines for breaking national laws on social media.

On January 9, Buschmann promised to take a tough line on threats against police and health officials made online, including on Telegram, after strict COVID-19 rules prompted protests. More than 13,000 rallied against restrictions across Germany on January 8.