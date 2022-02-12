UrduPoint.com

Telegram Blocks 64 Channels After Negotiations With German Government - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2022 | 04:20 AM

Telegram Blocks 64 Channels After Negotiations With German Government - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) At the request of the Interior Ministry and the criminal police, the Telegram administration blocked 64 channels in Germany for anti-Semitism and incitement of hatred, SÃ¼ddeutsche Zeitung said on Friday, citing its sources in Justice Ministry.

The meeting was held on February 10 without Telegram's founder Pavel Durov.

The messenger is currently under two investigations in Germany and can be fined up to ‚¬55 million ($62.7 million) for hate-mongering and harassment in social webs, according to SÃ¼ddeutsche Zeitung.

On February 4, German Justice Minister Marco Buschmann said that the German authorities would look into the location of Telegram assets if the messenger is fined.

Though the Minister of the Interior, Building and Community Nancy Faeser described talks with Telegram as constructive, Buschmann threatened the messenger with millions of Euros worth of fines for breaking national laws on social media.

On January 9, Buschmann promised to take a tough line on threats against police and health officials made online, including on Telegram, after strict COVID-19 rules prompted protests. More than 13,000 rallied against restrictions across Germany on January 8. 

Related Topics

Police Interior Ministry Social Media Threatened German Germany Nancy January February Criminals Million

Recent Stories

Mexico president vows no impunity for journalist m ..

Mexico president vows no impunity for journalist murder

4 hours ago
 Belgium to reopen late night drinking, but keeps C ..

Belgium to reopen late night drinking, but keeps Covid pass

4 hours ago
 Police arrest murder accused from Hatri

Police arrest murder accused from Hatri

4 hours ago
 Pandemic's 'acute phase' could end by midyear: WHO ..

Pandemic's 'acute phase' could end by midyear: WHO

4 hours ago
 One Person in Critical Condition, 9 Officers Injur ..

One Person in Critical Condition, 9 Officers Injured in Phoenix Shooting Inciden ..

4 hours ago
 Ukraine Says Regained Access to Sea of Azov Ports

Ukraine Says Regained Access to Sea of Azov Ports

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>