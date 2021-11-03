Telegram, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn Restricted In Uzbekistan - Regulator
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 08:35 PM
Supervisory authorities of Uzbekistan have restricted the work of Telegram, Facebook, Odnoklassniki, YouTube and LinkedIn due to violation of the personal data law, communications watchdog Uzkomnadzor said on Wednesday
TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) Supervisory authorities of Uzbekistan have restricted the work of Telegram, Facebook, Odnoklassniki, YouTube and LinkedIn due to violation of the personal data law, communications watchdog Uzkomnadzor said on Wednesday.
"The use of these resources on the internet on the territory of Uzbekistan is limited in accordance with the established procedure until the identified deficiencies are eliminated," Uzkomnadzor said in a statement.