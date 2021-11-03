UrduPoint.com

Telegram, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn Restricted In Uzbekistan - Regulator

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 08:35 PM

Telegram, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn Restricted in Uzbekistan - Regulator

Supervisory authorities of Uzbekistan have restricted the work of Telegram, Facebook, Odnoklassniki, YouTube and LinkedIn due to violation of the personal data law, communications watchdog Uzkomnadzor said on Wednesday

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) Supervisory authorities of Uzbekistan have restricted the work of Telegram, Facebook, Odnoklassniki, YouTube and LinkedIn due to violation of the personal data law, communications watchdog Uzkomnadzor said on Wednesday.

"The use of these resources on the internet on the territory of Uzbekistan is limited in accordance with the established procedure until the identified deficiencies are eliminated," Uzkomnadzor said in a statement.

Related Topics

Internet Facebook Uzbekistan YouTube

Recent Stories

Police arrests accused in murder case

Police arrests accused in murder case

2 minutes ago
 Need to acquire outcome -based education system st ..

Need to acquire outcome -based education system stressed

2 minutes ago
 UK Navy Ship visits Karachi, conducts naval drills ..

UK Navy Ship visits Karachi, conducts naval drills with Pakistan Navy

2 minutes ago
 UAE, IRENA launch $1 billion global platform to ac ..

UAE, IRENA launch $1 billion global platform to accelerate renewable energy at C ..

7 minutes ago
 Fesco arranges farewell ceremony

Fesco arranges farewell ceremony

2 minutes ago
 Haleem reiterates PTI determination to develop Pak ..

Haleem reiterates PTI determination to develop Pakistan on lines of 'Riyasat-e-M ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.