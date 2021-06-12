BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) The Telegram messenger faces fines totaling up to 55 million Euros ($66.5 million) in Germany due to the failure to appoint a contact person to communicate with public services and insufficient measures to combat content violating the law, Spiegel reported.

According to the newspaper, the country's Justice Ministry requires that one of the world's leading messengers grant access to the platform to the authorities and provide investigators with the user data if necessary.

In addition, the Federal Office of Justice, which is a part of the ministry, has also launched criminal proceedings to fine Telegram, which failed to provide a contact person for the authorities and set up a procedure for filing complaints about criminal content.

The Telegram platform, created in 2013 and owned by Russian billionaire Pavel Durov, allows users to exchange messages and media files of different formats. In 2020, Telegram became one of the 10 most downloaded and popular apps in the world.