Telegram Facing Fines Worth $63Mln In Two German Lawsuits - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2022 | 01:20 AM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2022) The Telegram messenger is facing fines of 55 million Euros ($63 million) in two lawsuits it is fighting in Germany, the Suddeutschen Zeitung newspaper reported on Friday, citing the Ministry of Justice.

Earlier this week, Germany launched two investigations against the messenger for alleged violations of national laws on social media.

According to the outlet, the sum includes 50 million euros for the lack of sufficiently clear notifications about hatred and harassment, and five million euros for the lack of an authorized communicator with courts on behalf of the messenger.

Earlier in the day, the German government held first talks with the Telegram leadership. Minister of the Interior, Building and Community Nancy Faeser described them as constructive and added that the parties will continue negotiations. However, according to the newspaper, the government does not see changes in Telegram's stance on the matter.

Berlin has threatened to harden policy against the messenger, including a complete ban of the app on the country's territory.

