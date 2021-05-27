UrduPoint.com
Telegram Founder's Kids Break Into Forbes' List Of Russia's Richest Heirs

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 04:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) The children of Telegram messaging app founder Pavel Durov, 36, broke into the Forbes' list of Russia's wealthiest heirs, ranking at number 6.

The Russian-born IT entrepreneur has a net worth of $17.2 billion.

His two children would inherit $8.6 billion apiece in the event of his untimely demise.

Details about the siblings are a closely guarded secret. Forbes learned that Durov had a daughter with his university sweetheart Daria Bondarenko in 2009, followed by a son a year later. The couple has since divorced.

