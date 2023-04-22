BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2023) Telegram has provided Brazilian police with information requested by law enforcement, in order to avoid fines and potential blocking of the messenger, Brazilian media report.

According to Brazilian authorities, Telegram had not informed the government in due time about the mechanisms for detecting and moderating illegal content, including threats and hate speech. An administrative case was opened.

The G1 news portal reported on Friday that Telegram provided Brazil's Federal police with the requested information on neo-nazi groups, involved in cases of violence in schools.

Telegram made the decision on Friday to provide the Brazilian law enforcement with the requested information in order to avoid fines and the blocking of the messenger in the country, G1 specified.

Brazilian authorities boosted security measures at educational institutions after an attack at a kindergarten in the city of Blumenau at the start of April, which resulted in the death of four children.