UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Telegram Loses Appeal Over SEC Ruling Against Cryptocurrency - Court Announcement

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 12:00 AM

Telegram Loses Appeal Over SEC Ruling Against Cryptocurrency - Court Announcement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) The instant messaging service company Telegram has lost an appeal against a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) ruling barring it from distributing its gram cryptocurrency, a US Federal Court of Appeals in New York announced on Wednesday.

"Telegram's new proposals are raised long after the pre-injunction discovery period has closed and, as such, the SEC has been deprived of the opportunity to challenge their efficacy through expert testimony or other evidence," the Federal Court of Appeals said.

The Telegram messaging platform had appealed a US court ruling prohibiting it from distributing its gram cryptocurrency. The ruling granted a preliminary injunction request filed by the SEC, which sued Telegram last October.

In granting the SEC's motion, the Federal Court of Appeals adopted the exact language of the preliminary injunction proposed by the SEC over five months ago, Wednesday's ruling noted.

Related Topics

Exchange Company New York Cryptocurrency October From Court

Recent Stories

Ministerial Development Council reviews national i ..

1 hour ago

UAE Ports sound &#039;Horns of Hope&#039; in solid ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Economy, cooperatives discuss stock le ..

2 hours ago

UAE telecom subscribers hit 23.67 mn in 2019

2 hours ago

France to Play Active Role in New EU Naval Mission ..

26 seconds ago

Qamar Zaman Kaira asks Punjab govt to form Mohalla ..

28 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.