Telegram Messenger Files Antitrust Complaint Against Apple

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 04:58 PM

The Telegram messaging service has filed an official complaint to EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager over Apple's mobile application store, the App Store, the Financial Times reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) The Telegram messaging service has filed an official complaint to EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager over Apple's mobile application store, the App Store, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

According to the media, Telegram said in a complaint that Apple must "allow users to have the opportunity of downloading software outside of the App Store." It slammed the App Store for monopolistic behavior, noting that the 30 percent commission on in-app purchases charged by Apple was excessive.

The newspaper stated that the App Store fees generate over $1 billion per month for Apple.

"For that same reason Apple is able to charge a colossal 30 percent commission on turnover of any digital service provided by the applications on the App Store, including but not limited to the sales of the apps themselves or any fees for premium services on those apps," the complaint said, as quoted by the newspaper.

In June, the European Union's executive body opened two investigations into suspected competition law violations by Apple. The probes concerned the terms and conditions of using the company's Apple Pay payment platform and App Store. However, Apple accused the European Commission of advancing "baseless" complaints of companies who want a free ride.

