Telegram Messenger Gets 25Mln New Users in Last 72 Hours - Founder

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Twenty-five million new users joined Telegram messenger in the last 72 hours alone, the messenger's founder Pavel Durov said Tuesday.

"In the first week of January, Telegram surpassed 500 million monthly active users.

After that it kept growing: 25 million new users joined Telegram in the last 72 hours alone," Durov wrote in his English-language Telegram blog.

According to Durov, 38 percent of new users came from Asia, 27 percent from Europe, 21 percent from Latin America, 8 percent from the middle East and North Africa.