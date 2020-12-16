UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Telegram Reports Failures In Europe, Middle East, Works To Fix Connection

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

Telegram Reports Failures in Europe, Middle East, Works to Fix Connection

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) Telegram reported malfunctions in the messenger's activity in Europe and the middle East and is now working fix them.

"Some of our users, primarily in Europe and the Middle East are currently experiencing connection issues. We're working to bring them back online.

Please hang on, and sorry for the inconvenience!" the messenger's press service said on Twitter.

At about 13:20 GMT, users from around the world began to report malfunctions of the messenger's work. Almost 30,000 users have already published their reports on problems in the work of Telegram on the Downdetector website, which monitors crashes and outages on popular internet resources.

Related Topics

Internet World Europe Twitter Middle East From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Archaeology Authority organises virtual le ..

31 minutes ago

SAP, Expo 2020 Dubai launch education webinars

46 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed calls for updating legislations to ..

1 hour ago

ECP should take notice of govt’s decision of hol ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of State for FNC Affairs explores future ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP organises &#039;6th Virtual Regional Confere ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.