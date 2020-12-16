UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Telegram Reports Failures In Europe, Middle East, Works To Fix Connection

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 08:03 PM

Telegram Reports Failures in Europe, Middle East, Works to Fix Connection

Telegram reported malfunctions in the messenger's activity in Europe and the Middle East and is now working fix them

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) Telegram reported malfunctions in the messenger's activity in Europe and the middle East and is now working fix them.

"Some of our users, primarily in Europe and the Middle East are currently experiencing connection issues. We're working to bring them back online. Please hang on, and sorry for the inconvenience!" the messenger's press service said on Twitter.

At about 13:20 GMT, users from around the world began to report malfunctions of the messenger's work. Almost 30,000 users have already published their reports on problems in the work of Telegram on the Downdetector website, which monitors crashes and outages on popular internet resources.

Telegram subsequently said that it had completely fixed the malfunction, although some users may face problems with viewing certain messages for some time.

"And now everyone affected should be back online. Note that you might experience some lingering effects like not all messages being visible - these will go away on their own very soon. No need to do anything on your end. Thank you for your patience and welcome back!" the press service said.

The messenger previously said that about half of the affected users mostly in Eastern Europe and parts of Middle East were back online.

Related Topics

Internet World Europe Twitter Middle East May All From

Recent Stories

APS tragedy reminds commitment to spread education ..

2 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner imposes section 144 to maintai ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow Court Orders Removal of Online Content Defa ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Condemns Kidnappings at School in Nigeria's ..

3 minutes ago

Mansour bin Mohammed inaugurates AGMC’s new Duba ..

21 minutes ago

TRA, Jebel Ali Free Zone, and Qureos agree to trai ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.