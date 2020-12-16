Telegram Reports Failures in Europe, Middle East, Works to Fix Connection

Telegram reported malfunctions in the messenger's activity in Europe and the Middle East and is now working fix them

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) Telegram reported malfunctions in the messenger's activity in Europe and the middle East and is now working fix them.

"Some of our users, primarily in Europe and the Middle East are currently experiencing connection issues. We're working to bring them back online. Please hang on, and sorry for the inconvenience!" the messenger's press service said on Twitter.

At about 13:20 GMT, users from around the world began to report malfunctions of the messenger's work. Almost 30,000 users have already published their reports on problems in the work of Telegram on the Downdetector website, which monitors crashes and outages on popular internet resources.

Telegram subsequently said that it had completely fixed the malfunction, although some users may face problems with viewing certain messages for some time.

"And now everyone affected should be back online. Note that you might experience some lingering effects like not all messages being visible - these will go away on their own very soon. No need to do anything on your end. Thank you for your patience and welcome back!" the press service said.

The messenger previously said that about half of the affected users mostly in Eastern Europe and parts of Middle East were back online.