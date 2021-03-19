Telegram Rolls Out Voice Chat Update to Allow Unlimited Listeners in Channels

Telegram released a major voice chat update on Friday to allow admins of channels and public groups to host chats that millions of live listeners can tune in.

"No matter how popular your talk gets, new people will be able to tune in. It's like public radio reinvented for the 21st century," a blog post reads.

Admins can now record voice chats and share them with followers who missed the live event. A chat that is being recorded will be marked with a red light next to its title.

In chats where participants are muted, listeners can raise their hand to speak. A tiny stick figure waving at the admin will appear next to the user's name.

The update adds many chat management features. Admins can create separate invite links for speakers and listeners that can be opened right away.

The "join as" feature allows joining voice chats with either your personal account or one of your channels. This way celebrities can avoid drawing too much attention to personal pages.