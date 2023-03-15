(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) User traffic of the Telegram messenger, as well as Vkontakte and Odnoklassniki social networks jumped in Russia in 2022 year-on-year, with Telegram showing a triple growth, Russian Minister of Digital Development, Communications, and Mass Media Maksut Shadayev said on Wednesday.

"If we take the structure of annual traffic changes in 2022, we clearly see that the traffic share of Vkontakte and Odnoklassniki significantly increased. If we look at Telegram, its traffic tripled," Shadayev said at a meeting of the Russian lower house's Committee on Informational Policy, Technologies and Communications.

Meanwhile, Russian video platform Rutube showed no considerable user traffic growth, the minister stated, adding that the situation there left much to be desired.

Telegram is a messenger that allows people to exchange messages and media files in various formats, and has been one the top 10 most popular apps globally. The project was created in 2013 by Russia-born entrepreneur Pavel Durov, who is also the founder of VKontakte. The app is available for Android, iOS and macOS, Windows Phone and Windows, and Linux.