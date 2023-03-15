UrduPoint.com

Telegram's User Traffic In Russia Triples In 2022 - Communications Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2023 | 08:18 PM

Telegram's User Traffic in Russia Triples in 2022 - Communications Minister

User traffic of the Telegram messenger, as well as Vkontakte and Odnoklassniki social networks jumped in Russia in 2022 year-on-year, with Telegram showing a triple growth, Russian Minister of Digital Development, Communications, and Mass Media Maksut Shadayev said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) User traffic of the Telegram messenger, as well as Vkontakte and Odnoklassniki social networks jumped in Russia in 2022 year-on-year, with Telegram showing a triple growth, Russian Minister of Digital Development, Communications, and Mass Media Maksut Shadayev said on Wednesday.

"If we take the structure of annual traffic changes in 2022, we clearly see that the traffic share of Vkontakte and Odnoklassniki significantly increased. If we look at Telegram, its traffic tripled," Shadayev said at a meeting of the Russian lower house's Committee on Informational Policy, Technologies and Communications.

Meanwhile, Russian video platform Rutube showed no considerable user traffic growth, the minister stated, adding that the situation there left much to be desired.

Telegram is a messenger that allows people to exchange messages and media files in various formats, and has been one the top 10 most popular apps globally. The project was created in 2013 by Russia-born entrepreneur Pavel Durov, who is also the founder of VKontakte. The app is available for Android, iOS and macOS, Windows Phone and Windows, and Linux.

Related Topics

Exchange Russia Traffic Media Share Top

Recent Stories

Mohammad Al Gergawi appoints Director and Deputy D ..

Mohammad Al Gergawi appoints Director and Deputy Director of World Government Su ..

8 minutes ago
 US Took Steps to 'Protect Information' on Drone Do ..

US Took Steps to 'Protect Information' on Drone Downed in Black Sea - Kirby

23 minutes ago
 SC grants time to government for submission of ans ..

SC grants time to government for submission of answer

23 minutes ago
 Putin Praises Results of Russian-Syrian Fight Agai ..

Putin Praises Results of Russian-Syrian Fight Against Terrorism in Syria

23 minutes ago
 Romanian President Calls US Reaper Drone Crash Off ..

Romanian President Calls US Reaper Drone Crash Off Crimea 'Unfortunate'

20 minutes ago
 RDA issues notices to four illegal housing schemes ..

RDA issues notices to four illegal housing schemes

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.