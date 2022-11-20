MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2022) The subscribers of UK newspaper Telegraph have criticized Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's "inappropriate" conduct and appearance at a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which was held on Saturday in Kiev.

On Saturday, Zelenskyy received Sunak in the Ukrainian capital to discuss global security issues.

According to the comments to the article on Sunak's visit, the subscribers drew attention to the prime minister's outfit and a "happy smile," which did not fit the event amid the ongoing hostilities in Ukraine.