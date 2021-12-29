UrduPoint.com

Telephone Conversation Between The President Of Turkmenistan And The Speaker Of The Upper House Of The Parliament Of Russia

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Wed 29th December 2021 | 11:43 AM

During the visit of the President of Turkmenistan G.M.Berdimuhamedov to the Russian Federation to participate in an informal meeting of the Leaders of the CIS countries in St. Petersburg, there was a telephone conversation with the Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, V.I.Matvienko

On December 28, 2021, during the visit of the President of Turkmenistan G.M.Berdimuhamedov to the Russian Federation to participate in an informal meeting of the Leaders of the CIS countries in St.

Petersburg, there was a telephone conversation with the Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, V.I.Matvienko.
During the conversation, a wide range of issues of bilateral relations in various fields was discussed.

Special attention was paid to the progress of inter-parliamentary cooperation between Turkmenistan and Russia. In this context, the President of Turkmenistan and the Speaker of the Upper House of the Russian Parliament discussed the issues related to preparation and holding of the Inter-Parliamentary Forum of Central Asian Countries and the Russian Federation in Ashgabat in May 2022.

In the course of the conversation, the President of Turkmenistan also proposed to explore the possibility of holding a meeting of the Dialogue of Women of Central Asia and Russia in Ashgabat at the same time.
It was noted that the format of the Women's Dialogue has a great future at the UN level as a platform for interaction in world politics.

In this regard, the interlocutors noted the advisability of preparing a special resolution of the UN General Assembly that would emphasize the significance of the Dialogue in increasing the participation of women in state and international activities.
At the end of the conversation, the President of Turkmenistan warmly congratulated the Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation on the coming New Year, wishing her good health and great successes in her state activity.

