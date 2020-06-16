UrduPoint.com
"Tell China's Stories" Themed Contest Kicks Off Online

Tue 16th June 2020

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :The "Tell China's Stories" contest, a campaign encouraging people to use their works to spread stories about China and Chinese culture around the world, held its awards ceremony for last year's contest and kicked off the contest for this year online Tuesday, said its sponsor.

For last year's campaign, which was launched on April 28, 2019, a total of 40 works were awarded out of 3,893 works submitted by Chinese and foreign contestants, including both professional and amateur individuals and organizations, according to the China International Publishing Group (CIPG), the sponsor of the campaign.

Three works were awarded the top prize, including one telling the story of a 64-year-old American volunteering at a tourist information booth in Beijing's traditional alleyways.

Du Zhanyuan, head of the CIPG, said this year's contest, set to run from June to the end of the year, will encourage contributions focusing on contemporary themes such as China's fight against the COVID-19 epidemic and the country's efforts in poverty reduction.

Marking the third of its kind, this year's event will feature local contests, contests on specific themes as well as a competition for university students.

