Temperature in Japan Rises to Record 106 Degrees Fahrenheit - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) The heat in Japan has reached its all-time high when Shizuoka Prefecture's Hamamatsu city registered 41.1 degrees Celsius (106 degrees Fahrenheit), the Kyodo news agency reported on Monday.

According to Japanese meteorologists, the same temperature was registered in Kumagaya city of Saitama Prefecture on July 23, 2018.

Severe heat usually hits Japan in July and August. In Tokyo, the temperature currently remains at about 35 degrees Celsius. The local authorities urge people to protect themselves from the threat of heat stroke.

Last year, more than 70,000 people were hospitalized with signs of heat stroke in Japan and 126 of them died. This was the second-highest figure following the 2018 historical record when 95,000 people sought medical assistance during the summertime.