MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2022) The temperature in Russia's Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft docked to the International Space Station (ISS) ranges between 28-30 degrees Celsius (82-86 degrees Fahrenheit) after its cooling system broke down, which does not exceed permissible limits and does not threaten the safety of the crew, Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Saturday.

"The temperature regime on board the entire spaceship varies from 28 to 30 degrees (Celsius), without going beyond the permissible levels. Nothing threatens the safety and comfort of the crew," the agency's press service told reporters.

According to the press service, the crew is now engaged in household activities, in particular, cleaning.

"After lunch, Sergey Prokopyev, Dmitry Petelin and Anna Kikina will enter a well-deserved weekend (rest), which will last until Monday morning," Roscosmos added.

A leak from the cooling system of the Soyuz MS-22 occurred on Thursday due to damage to the spacecraft's outer skin. The cosmonauts reported to ground control that the diagnostic system of Soyuz had been triggered, and also confirmed that they were visually observing the leak.

As a result of the failure, the temperature in Soyuz MS-22 reached 50 degrees Celsius in a day, an informed source told Sputnik on Friday. Roscosmos specialists were working on reducing it, the source added.