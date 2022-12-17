UrduPoint.com

Temperature In Russia's Soyuz MS-22 Spacecraft Not Exceeding Limit At 30C - Roscosmos

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 17, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Temperature in Russia's Soyuz MS-22 Spacecraft Not Exceeding Limit at 30C - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2022) The temperature in Russia's Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft docked to the International Space Station (ISS) ranges between 28-30 degrees Celsius (82-86 degrees Fahrenheit) after its cooling system broke down, which does not exceed permissible limits and does not threaten the safety of the crew, Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Saturday.

"The temperature regime on board the entire spaceship varies from 28 to 30 degrees (Celsius), without going beyond the permissible levels. Nothing threatens the safety and comfort of the crew," the agency's press service told reporters.

According to the press service, the crew is now engaged in household activities, in particular, cleaning.

"After lunch, Sergey Prokopyev, Dmitry Petelin and Anna Kikina will enter a well-deserved weekend (rest), which will last until Monday morning," Roscosmos added.

A leak from the cooling system of the Soyuz MS-22 occurred on Thursday due to damage to the spacecraft's outer skin. The cosmonauts reported to ground control that the diagnostic system of Soyuz had been triggered, and also confirmed that they were visually observing the leak.

As a result of the failure, the temperature in Soyuz MS-22 reached 50 degrees Celsius in a day, an informed source told Sputnik on Friday. Roscosmos specialists were working on reducing it, the source added.

Related Topics

Russia From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2022

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th De ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th December 2022

6 hours ago
 Protests strand 5,000 tourists in Machu Picchu gat ..

Protests strand 5,000 tourists in Machu Picchu gateway city

15 hours ago
 Vote on UN Resolution Cannot Be Interpreted as Wes ..

Vote on UN Resolution Cannot Be Interpreted as West's Refusal to Condemn Nazism ..

15 hours ago
 US Wage Inflation to Remain Above Average Due to U ..

US Wage Inflation to Remain Above Average Due to Unbalanced Labor Market - Fed O ..

15 hours ago
 UN Not Contacted in Probe of Attack on Russian Dip ..

UN Not Contacted in Probe of Attack on Russian Diplomat in CAR - Spokesperson

15 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.