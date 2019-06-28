UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Temperature Record In France As Deadly Heatwave Roasts Europe

Muhammad Irfan 17 seconds ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 07:47 PM

Temperature record in France as deadly heatwave roasts Europe

France on Friday recorded its hottest ever temperature of 44.3 degrees Celsius, as Europe sweltered in an early summer heatwave already blamed for several deaths

Carpentras, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :France on Friday recorded its hottest ever temperature of 44.3 degrees Celsius, as Europe sweltered in an early summer heatwave already blamed for several deaths.

With France, Spain, Italy and parts of central Europe particularly badly hit by the high temperatures, officials urged people to take common sense precautions -- complaining that this was not always the case.

The record temperature of 44.3 degrees Celsius (111.7 degrees Fahrenheit) was recorded in France's southeastern town of Carpentras.

It beat the previous national record of 44.1 degrees Celsius recorded in Saint-Christol-les-Ales and Conqueyrac during the notorious August 2003 heatwave, state weather forecaster Meteo-France told AFP.

Meteo-France's Etienne Kapikian said it was "very probable" the record would be beaten again Friday as it was still relatively early in the day.

"(The temperature) will continue to climb and, in some places, we could pass 44 degrees Celsius," he said.

The centre of Carpentras was almost deserted in the middle of the day, with cafe owners contemplating empty terraces which usually would be packed.

"We have never seen this!" one exclaimed.

- 'Avoidable deaths' - At least two deaths linked to the heatwave were reported in Spain.

After feeling dizzy while helping harvest wheat in the southern Andalusia region, a Spanish teenager collapsed with convulsions when he took a dip in a swimming pool to cool off.

He was rushed to hospital in the town of Cordoba where he later died, the regional government said.

Elsewhere in Spain, a 93-year-old man collapsed and died on the street in the northern city of Valladolid, police said, giving heatstroke as the cause of death.

Heat-related deaths have also been reported in Italy, France and Germany, mainly among the elderly.

France remains haunted by the memory of the devastating heatwave of August 2003 which exposed the shortcomings of emergency services at the height of the summer holidays.

That year, nearly 15,000 people are estimated to have died because of the heat, many of them elderly people at home.

"I want to appeal to the sense of responsibility of citizens -- there are avoidable deaths in every heatwave," said French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe.

In Montpellier, 81-year-old Suzette Allegre was up early to do her shopping.

By 8:00 am, "the sun is already burning hot and you can smell the pollution," she told AFP, saying she was rushing home to barricade herself indoors.

Scientists warn that global warming linked to human fossil fuel use could make such scorchers more frequent.

Related Topics

Weather Prime Minister Police Europe Holidays France Died Germany Montpellier Man Cordoba Valladolid Spain Italy August Government Wheat

Recent Stories

PTCL celebrates future leaders under FUEL Program ..

19 minutes ago

The Opening Ceremony Of Gasoline Production Plant ..

25 minutes ago

Central banks abandon rupee despite promises: Mian ..

32 minutes ago

Rich countries should contribute in accommodating ..

13 seconds ago

Torghar stands first among KP districts by improvi ..

14 seconds ago

Hamilton on top, narrowly ahead of Vett

16 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.