Temperatures Hit Record Low In South Africa Over Past 24 Hours - Weather Service

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 06:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2021) A number of South African cities have seen record low temperatures over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data provided by the South African Weather Service (SAWS) on Saturday.

The national weather agency registered at least 19 low-temperature records over the given period, including -7 degrees Celsius (19.

4 degrees Fahrenheit) in Johannesburg. The previous record low ” -6.3 degrees Celsius ” was broken on July 19, 1995.

The coldest minimum was recorded in the city of Kimberley in the Northern Cape province, which saw the temperatures reaching -9.9 degrees Celsius.

Some parts of South Africa were covered in snow, meteorologists said, adding that the weather is forecast to go back to normal soon.

More Stories From World

