Open Menu

Temperatures In Beijing Exceed 105 Degrees For 2 Days Straight In All Time Record

Umer Jamshaid Published June 23, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Temperatures in Beijing Exceed 105 Degrees for 2 Days Straight in All Time Record

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) Temperatures in Beijing have exceeded 105 degrees Fahrenheit for two days in a row for the first time since meteorological observations began in 1961, the meteorological office of the Chinese capital said on Friday.

The highest, red level of meteorological danger is still in place due to the heat, while the temperature tends to keep rising.

Authorities recommend that city residents and tourists spend as little time as possible outside to avoid heatstroke, drink more water and refrain from physical activity.

Additionally, the China Meteorological Administration said that over the next 10 days, the northern regions of the country, including the provinces of Hebei and Shandong, as well as the cities of Beijing and Tianjin, will continue to experience high temperatures.

The summer of 2022 in China was also abnormally hot, with extremely high temperatures persisting in a number of Chinese regions for more than 60 days and breaking the duration record.

Related Topics

Water China Tianjin Beijing From

Recent Stories

Turkish Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand M ..

Turkish Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

8 minutes ago
 Al Ain Zoo welcomes visitors on Eid Al Adha

Al Ain Zoo welcomes visitors on Eid Al Adha

8 minutes ago
 Paris hosts 'Power Our Planet' to highlight climat ..

Paris hosts 'Power Our Planet' to highlight climate change issue

45 minutes ago
 U.S. Embassy Increases Diversity of Pakistan’s E ..

U.S. Embassy Increases Diversity of Pakistan’s Entrepreneurial Leaders

46 minutes ago
 Naval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pnnaval Chie ..

Naval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pnnaval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pn ..

48 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy Ship Tippu Sultan Visits Sri Lanka

Pakistan Navy Ship Tippu Sultan Visits Sri Lanka

51 minutes ago
UAE-Belarus Joint Committee holds sixth meeting

UAE-Belarus Joint Committee holds sixth meeting

53 minutes ago
 vivo Becomes the Official Exclusive Supplier of Mo ..

Vivo Becomes the Official Exclusive Supplier of Mobile Phones for the 19th Asian ..

58 minutes ago
 PITB HR Wing organizes awareness session for wellb ..

PITB HR Wing organizes awareness session for wellbeing of its female staff

1 hour ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy engages with over ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy engages with over 50 tech companies at GITEX Af ..

2 hours ago
 Biden, Modi jointly ask Pakistan to curb 'cross-bo ..

Biden, Modi jointly ask Pakistan to curb 'cross-border terrorism'

2 hours ago
 Dubai South Properties launches South Bay Phase 3

Dubai South Properties launches South Bay Phase 3

2 hours ago

More Stories From World