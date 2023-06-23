Temperatures in Beijing Exceed 105 Degrees for 2 Days Straight in All Time Record

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) Temperatures in Beijing have exceeded 105 degrees Fahrenheit for two days in a row for the first time since meteorological observations began in 1961, the meteorological office of the Chinese capital said on Friday.

The highest, red level of meteorological danger is still in place due to the heat, while the temperature tends to keep rising.

Authorities recommend that city residents and tourists spend as little time as possible outside to avoid heatstroke, drink more water and refrain from physical activity.

Additionally, the China Meteorological Administration said that over the next 10 days, the northern regions of the country, including the provinces of Hebei and Shandong, as well as the cities of Beijing and Tianjin, will continue to experience high temperatures.

The summer of 2022 in China was also abnormally hot, with extremely high temperatures persisting in a number of Chinese regions for more than 60 days and breaking the duration record.