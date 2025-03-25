Open Menu

Temple Burned, UNESCO-site Evacuated As South Korea Wildfires Spread

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Temple burned, UNESCO-site evacuated as South Korea wildfires spread

Uiseong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Inhabitants of a UNESCO-listed village were ordered to evacuate while a historic Buddhist temple was burned to the ground as South Korea scrambled to contain worsening wildfires, which are tearing across the country's southeast.

More than a dozen different blazes broke out over the weekend, with four people killed as dry windy weather hampered efforts to contain one of the country's worst-ever fire outbreaks, prompting the government to transfer thousands of prisoners.

Early on Tuesday, acting Interior and Safety Minister Ko Ki-dong said the wildfires had "so far affected approximately 14,694 hectares (36,310 acres) with damage continuing to grow".

The extent of damage makes the fires collectively the third largest in South Korea's history. The worst was an April 2000 blaze that scorched 23,913 hectares (59,090 acres) across the east coast.

"Strong winds, dry weather, and haze are hampering firefighting efforts," Ko told a disaster and safety meeting.

The government declared a state of emergency in four regions, citing "the extensive damage caused by simultaneous wildfires" and thousands of people have been ordered to evacuate.

"The wind was so strong that I couldn't stand still," Kwon So-han, a 79-year-old resident in Andong told AFP.

"The fire came from the mountain and fell on my house.

"Those who haven't experienced it won't know. I could only bring my body."

Late on Tuesday, authorities in Andong issued an emergency alert to residents of the historic Hahoe Folk Village -- a UNESCO-listed world heritage site popular with tourists -- as the blaze drew closer.

"The Uiseong Angye wildfire is moving in the direction" of that area, the alert said. "Residents are requested to evacuate immediately."

In Uiseong, the sky was full of smoke and haze, AFP reporters saw, with the Korea Forest Service saying that the containment rate for the fire in that area had decreased from 60 to 55 percent on Tuesday.

Early in the morning, workers at the Gounsa Temple, which was more than a thousand years old, were attempting to move valuable artefacts and cover up Buddhist statues to protect them from possible damage.

"We used fire retardant blankets," Joo Jung-wan, a Gyeongbuk Seobu Cultural Heritage Care Center worker told AFP, saying that a giant gilded Buddha statue was too large to move so had been carefully covered.

Hours later, an official at the Korea Heritage Service told AFP that the temple had been burnt down.

"It is very heartbreaking and painful to see the precious temples that are over a thousand years old being lost," monk Deung-woon told AFP.

Around 3,500 inmates from correctional facilities in the southeastern county of Cheongsong and Andong are being transferred to nearby prisons, Yonhap news agency reported, citing the justice ministry.

- Family grave -

More than 6,700 firefighters have been deployed to battle the wildfires, according to the Ministry of Interior and Safety, with nearly two-fifths of the personnel dispatched to Uiseong.

Some types of extreme weather have a well-established link with climate change, such as heatwaves or heavy rainfall.

Other phenomena, such as forest fires, droughts, snowstorms and tropical storms can result from a combination of complex factors.

In Daegu and the North Gyeongsang region, "the air is extremely dry and strong winds are blowing, creating the risk that even a small spark could quickly spread into a large wildfire", an official from the local meteorological administration said.

The fire in Uiseong was reportedly caused by a person who was tending to a family grave site and accidentally triggered the conflagration, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said during a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Recent Stories

Sharjah Airport gears up to welcome over half mill ..

Sharjah Airport gears up to welcome over half million passengers during Eid Al-F ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Chamber outlines its 2025-2027 strategy

Sharjah Chamber outlines its 2025-2027 strategy

2 hours ago
 India expands presence at Arabian Travel Market 20 ..

India expands presence at Arabian Travel Market 2025

2 hours ago
 UNRWA: 124,000 displaced in Gaza in few days

UNRWA: 124,000 displaced in Gaza in few days

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle 147.4 kg ..

Dubai Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle 147.4 kg of narcotics, psychotropic sub ..

3 hours ago
 MoHAP to conclude National Health and Nutrition Su ..

MoHAP to conclude National Health and Nutrition Survey by end of March

3 hours ago
Drought like situation likely this year in Pakista ..

Drought like situation likely this year in Pakistan amid lower-than-usual rainfa ..

3 hours ago
 Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil contributes AED5 million to ..

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil contributes AED5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

4 hours ago
 Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session addresses importa ..

Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session addresses importance of fostering positive valu ..

4 hours ago
 42 Abu Dhabi opens 150 seats for second round of 2 ..

42 Abu Dhabi opens 150 seats for second round of 2025 admissions

4 hours ago
 Dawoodi Bohra Community in UAE contributes AED1 mi ..

Dawoodi Bohra Community in UAE contributes AED1 million to 'Father Endowments'

4 hours ago
 Emirati businessman contributes AED5 million to Fa ..

Emirati businessman contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

4 hours ago

More Stories From World