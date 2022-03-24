MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) Temporarily running Russian energy giant Gazprom's subsidiary Gazprom Marketing & Trading Retail Ltd. would cost the UK government about $5.3 billion, Bloomberg reported.

It quoted people familiar with the matter as saying the situation could be like this because the company's hedges would not be passed on, thus forcing the government to buy electricity and gas for customers at the current high prices.