Temporary Ceasefire Agreed Between Junta, Armed Groups In North Myanmar: China

Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2023 | 08:39 PM

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Beijing said on Thursday it had mediated a temporary ceasefire in fighting between the Myanmar junta and ethnic armed groups in the north of the country close to the Chinese border.

Recent talks between Myanmar's military and the groups, facilitated by China, resulted in several agreements "including the temporary ceasefire and maintaining the momentum of dialogue", Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said in a statement.

"The conflict in northern Burma is undergoing a clear de-escalation," Mao said.

"This not only serves the interests of all parties concerned in Myanmar, but also helps to guarantee peace and tranquility on the Sino-Myanmar border," she said.

According to the United Nations, more than 200,000 people have fled their homes since the fighting broke out on October 27 in northern Shan state.

