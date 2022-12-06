Temporary Funding Bill From US Congress May Delay Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) Another continuing resolution (CR) by Congress to fund the work of the US government would risk delaying the implementation of new defense technologies such as long-range hypersonic weapons, Defense Department spokesperson Pat Ryder said.

"The CR disrupts major exercises and training events, affects readiness and maintenance, curtails hiring and recruitment actions, and adversely impacts contracting negotiations. It would also delay the implementation of new technology development in support of the National Defense Strategy," Ryder said in a statement on Monday.

Impacted technology programs could include the Long Range Hypersonic Weapon, Directed Energy Maneuver Short Range Air Defense and Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Reentry Vehicle Development, Ryder said.

If Congress passes a temporary continuing resolution instead of a full-year omnibus funding bill, defense spending will be limited to the previous year's levels and priorities.

The government is currently funded using a CR passed in September, delaying a shutdown through December 16.

Another CR would prevent 192 new research and development programs from starting, as well as 97 military construction projects, Ryder said. A CR would also prevent production rate increases for 49 programs, including weapons and munitions, Ryder said.

The US Congress is slated to pass either an omnibus funding bill or CR before the end of the year to fund the government and avoid a shutdown. Lawmakers are also set to consider the latest National Defense Authorization Act to fund US defense programs before the new Congress takes office in January.