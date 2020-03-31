A temporary hospital for treating COVID-19 patients that was built in 10 days has been put into operation in the building of a large trade fair and exhibition center in the Italian city of Milan on Tuesday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) A temporary hospital for treating COVID-19 patients that was built in 10 days has been put into operation in the building of a large trade fair and exhibition center in the Italian city of Milan on Tuesday.

Enrico Pazzali, the president of Fondazione Fiera Milano, a corporation operating in the fair and public sectors, said during the presentation of the hospital that it would have 200 beds in intensive care units upon total completion. At the moment, eight units with 53 beds can operate, he added.

Meanwhile, the governor of the Lombardy region, Attilio Fontana, admitted that the hospital would remain in the building after the epidemic declines.

"I spoke to Health Minister [Roberto] Speranza and Prime Minister [Giuseppe] Conte, based on these conversations, we can decide to keep the intensive care center in northern Italy forever," Fontana said in a post on his Facebook account.

The hospital was built with the help of donations of about 21 million Euros (about $23 million).

Another large hospital is being constructed in the city of Bergamo, which is also in the Lombardy region. It is expected to be put into operation on Wednesday, and Russian specialists who have arrived in Italy will begin working there.

Italy ranks first in Europe in terms of COVID-19 cases with over 101,000 registered so far, including 11,591 fatalities. Meanwhile, more than 14,000 patients have recovered from the disease.