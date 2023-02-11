Temporary Shelter Sites Housing Over One Million in Turkey - Vice President

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) Over one million people affected by the devastating earthquakes in Turkey are currently in temporary accommodation centers, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said.

"At the moment, about 1 million 50 thousand citizens are in temporary accommodation centers after the earthquakes," Oktay told reporters late on Friday night.

He added that about 187,000-190,000 people have been evacuated from the disaster zone and at least 67 people were rescued alive from the rubble over the past 24 hours.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Friday that Turkey's earthquake death toll was at 20,213 and the number of injured stood at 80,052.

According to Oktay, there have been 1,666 aftershocks after the initial powerful earthquake that hit Turkey in the early hours of Monday. Syria has also been affected by the devastating earthquakes, with its current death toll standing at 1,387 and the number of injured at 2,300, according to the health ministry.