UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ten Afghan Soldiers, 1 Policeman Killed In Taliban Attack In North Province - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 05:07 PM

Ten Afghan Soldiers, 1 Policeman Killed in Taliban Attack in North Province - Source

Ten members of Afghanistan's armed forces and a police officer have been killed by Taliban militants in the country's northern province of Takhar, a military source told Sputnik on Friday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) Ten members of Afghanistan's armed forces and a police officer have been killed by Taliban militants in the country's northern province of Takhar, a military source told Sputnik on Friday.

According to the source, Taliban militants attacked a security post in the Khwaja Bahauddin district of the province on Thursday night.

Another policeman was injured as a result of the attack.

Additionally, the militants stole a vehicle and 16 weapons from the post, the source said.

The Taliban group has confirmed its involvement.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Attack Afghanistan Militants Police Vehicle Post From

Recent Stories

National Junior & National Youth Athletic Champion ..

19 seconds ago

New Zealand captain Read bows out in typical fashi ..

21 seconds ago

Australia beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in 3rd T ..

23 seconds ago

Commissioner vows to eradicate polio from district ..

25 seconds ago

Capital Development Authority (CDA) removes encroa ..

27 seconds ago

Rabi Pirzada's personal videos go viral on social ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.