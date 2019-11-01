Ten Afghan Soldiers, 1 Policeman Killed In Taliban Attack In North Province - Source
Fri 01st November 2019 | 05:07 PM
Ten members of Afghanistan's armed forces and a police officer have been killed by Taliban militants in the country's northern province of Takhar, a military source told Sputnik on Friday
According to the source, Taliban militants attacked a security post in the Khwaja Bahauddin district of the province on Thursday night.
Another policeman was injured as a result of the attack.
Additionally, the militants stole a vehicle and 16 weapons from the post, the source said.
The Taliban group has confirmed its involvement.