Ten Afghan Soldiers, 1 Policeman Killed in Taliban Attack in North Province - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) Ten members of Afghanistan's armed forces and a police officer have been killed by Taliban militants in the country's northern province of Takhar, a military source told Sputnik on Friday.

According to the source, Taliban militants attacked a security post in the Khwaja Bahauddin district of the province on Thursday night.

Another policeman was injured as a result of the attack.

Additionally, the militants stole a vehicle and 16 weapons from the post, the source said.

The Taliban group has confirmed its involvement.