Ten Al-Qaeda-Linked Inmates Escape From Prison In Southeastern Yemen - Source

Published April 15, 2022 | 04:40 AM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) Ten inmates, linked to the al-Qaeda terrorist group (banned in Russia), have escaped from a prison in the southeastern Yemeni province of Hadhramaut, a source in the regional authorities told Sputnik.

 

"Ten inmates linked to al-Qaeda, including seven members of its regional leadership, managed to escape from the central prison of the city of Seiyun in the province of Hadhramaut," the source said.

Security services have opened an investigation into the incident and are looking for the 10 prisoners.

Al-Qaeda had a stronghold in the Mukalla city in the province of Hadhramaut until 2016 when the Yemeni army supported by the Saudi troops retook control over the settlement.

