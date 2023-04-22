UrduPoint.com

Ten Apartments Damaged In Belgorod Blast Incident - Authorities

Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2023 | 03:00 AM

BELGOROD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2023) A total of ten apartments and eight vehicles were damaged as a result of the explosion in the Russian city of Belgorod, deputy mayor Vasily Golikov said.

On Thursday, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Russia's Belgorod Region, said that a blast occurred in the city of Belgorod that damaged an apartment building and knocked down power lines. The Russian Defense Ministry said that the incident in Belgorod was caused by the emergency descent of aviation munition from a Su-34 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

"There are five apartments that require large-scale reconstruction repair work. Another five apartments have minor damage," Golikov said at a Friday meeting with local residents.

The deputy mayor said that, in addition to the ten damaged apartments, eight cars were also damaged.

According to Golikov, the city authorities plan to finish all the repair work by July.

There were no casualties following the incident in Belgorod. An investigation is underway.

