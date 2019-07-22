UrduPoint.com
Ten Arrested After Clashing With Police At Protests Against Logging Ban - Investigators

An Armenian court has placed ten people under arrest over clashes with police during last week's protests in the northern province of Tavush against a government ban on logging, the country's Investigative Committee said on Monday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) An Armenian court has placed ten people under arrest over clashes with police during last week's protests in the northern province of Tavush against a government ban on logging, the country's Investigative Committee said on Monday.

The committee's press secretary, Naira Harutyunyan, said on Thursday that 13 people had been detained after fights broke out between police and protesters near the town of Ijevan in Tavush. According to the Armenian Health Ministry, 13 others were hospitalized.

"Based on the evidence obtained, charges were brought against 13 individuals. Ten of them were arrested by the court, two were released on bail, and another one was placed under a written pledge not to leave the country," the Investigative Committee's press office said.

The charges were linked to hooliganism and threats to the lives and health of government officials, and could fetch a maximum of 10 years in prison.

Since 2018, the Armenian authorities have been cracking down on people who cut down trees without permission. In the Tavush province alone, approximately 13,000 trees were illegally cut down in 2017. The problem has become so massive that scientists warn of a possible ecological crisis. The Armenian government has made the punishment for illegal logging more severe, with some politicians even advocating prison sentences. However, parts of the Armenian population do not agree with these measures since people in rural areas see logging as their livelihood.

