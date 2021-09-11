Ten Canadians Flown Out of Afghanistan on Qatari Flight - Foreign Minister

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) Ten Canadian citizens were evacuated out of Afghanistan on a Qatar-organized flight, Foreign Minister Marc Garneau said.

" Today, 10 Canadian citizens were on board a flight organized by Qatar, which departed from Kabul, Afghanistan, for Doha," Garneau said in a statement via Twitter on Friday.

The group of evacuees will fly back to Canada "within days," Garneau added.

The Taliban (banned in Russia) entered the Afghan capital of Kabul on August 15, ending a weeks-long offensive and resulting in the collapse of the US-backed government.

The seizure of power has forced thousands of Afghans to seek refuge abroad for fears of reprisals.

The Canadian government said it has evacuated some 3,700 people via military flights, however, an estimated 1,250 Canadian nationals remain stranded in Afghanistan and Canada remains well short of its goal to resettle 20,000 Afghan nationals who are most at risk of Taliban reprisals.

More than 40 Canadian citizens were evacuated out of Afghanistan on a Qatar charter flight on Thursday.