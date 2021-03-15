UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ten Cases Of Side Effects After AstraZeneca Vaccine Registered In Netherlands

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

Ten Cases of Side Effects After AstraZeneca Vaccine Registered in Netherlands

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) At least 10 cases of side effects after using the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 were registered in the Netherlands, the Dutch Pharmacovigilance Centre Lareb said, as the authorities suspend the use of the vaccine in the country.

According to the center, AstraZeneca vaccination-related side effects have been found to include thrombosis and embolism. At the same time, it is noted that there were no cases of a decrease in the number of blood platelets, as it was in cases recorded in Denmark and Norway. The Lareb center said it would investigate all cases.

On Sunday, the Dutch government announced that it was halting the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine against the coronavirus until March 28 amid concerns over recent blood clotting incidents.

Last week, several European countries, including Denmark, Iceland, Ireland and Norway, halted the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine after Austria said it was investigating the death of a vaccinated woman from multiple thromboses. Baltic nations also suspended the use of the vaccine.

The UK-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca said on Sunday that it had found no evidence of increased risk of blood clots from its COVID-19 vaccine after conducting a review of safety data of over 17 million inoculated people across the European Union and the United Kingdom.

Related Topics

Norway European Union Same Ireland Iceland Austria United Kingdom Netherlands Denmark March Women Sunday All From Government Blood Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Jahangir Khan urges Overseas Pakistanis to use Ros ..

34 minutes ago

President, First lady receives shots of COVID-19 v ..

42 minutes ago

FTA allocates tax liabilities worth AED2.74 millio ..

45 minutes ago

National Women Championship’s Group-B matches su ..

47 minutes ago

Modon, ADCC sign MoU to empower cycling events in ..

60 minutes ago

Hessa Buhumaid officially inaugurates DIHAD 2021

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.