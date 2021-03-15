Ten Cases of Side Effects After AstraZeneca Vaccine Registered in Netherlands

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) At least 10 cases of side effects after using the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 were registered in the Netherlands, the Dutch Pharmacovigilance Centre Lareb said, as the authorities suspend the use of the vaccine in the country.

According to the center, AstraZeneca vaccination-related side effects have been found to include thrombosis and embolism. At the same time, it is noted that there were no cases of a decrease in the number of blood platelets, as it was in cases recorded in Denmark and Norway. The Lareb center said it would investigate all cases.

On Sunday, the Dutch government announced that it was halting the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine against the coronavirus until March 28 amid concerns over recent blood clotting incidents.

Last week, several European countries, including Denmark, Iceland, Ireland and Norway, halted the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine after Austria said it was investigating the death of a vaccinated woman from multiple thromboses. Baltic nations also suspended the use of the vaccine.

The UK-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca said on Sunday that it had found no evidence of increased risk of blood clots from its COVID-19 vaccine after conducting a review of safety data of over 17 million inoculated people across the European Union and the United Kingdom.