Ten Children Hospitalized After Knife Attack At Elementary School In China - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 08:44 PM

Ten Children Hospitalized After Knife Attack at Elementary School in China - Reports

Ten Chinese schoolchildren have been hospitalized following a knife attack in a school in the city of Enshi, Hubei province, local media reported on Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) Ten Chinese schoolchildren have been hospitalized following a knife attack in a school in the city of Enshi, Hubei province, local media reported on Monday.

According to the Legal Daily newspaper, the attack took place at approximately 08:00 (00:00 GMT) in Chataongpo Elementary School.

The attacker was immediately detained and is currently being questioned by the authorities.

As of now, there is no information regarding the perpetrator's motives, but the South China Morning Post reported that he used a knife.

