Ten people were killed and six others were injured on Friday in a roadside bomb explosion in Afghanistan's central province of Ghazni, media reported

The Afghan TOLOnews broadcaster reported, citing eyewitnesses, that the civilians, which included four children, were killed in the morning while traveling from the Daikundi province to Ghazni.

In addition, the news outlet reported that presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi held the Taliban movement responsible for the blast.

The incident occurred days after a Taliban attack hit a NATO airbase in the Bagram district of Afghanistan's eastern Parwan province.

According to the Afghan Interior Ministry, two civilians were killed in the attack, and dozens were injured. Following the attack, peace negotiations between the United States and the Taliban were reportedly paused.

The Taliban movement has been waging a war against the Afghan government for years, challenging stability and security in the region. As a result, terrorist groups, such as the Islamic State and al-Qaeda (both banned in Russia), have also spread across the country.