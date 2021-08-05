UrduPoint.com

Ten Civilians Killed In Attacks In Burkina Faso: Security Sources, Locals

Thu 05th August 2021

Around 10 people have been killed in suspected militants attacks on villages in northern Burkina Faso, security sources and local officials told AFP on Thursday

Ouagadougou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Around 10 people have been killed in suspected militants attacks on villages in northern Burkina Faso, security sources and local officials told AFP on Thursday.

"On Wednesday evening, unidentified armed men carried out a series of attacks in the north, claiming about 10 lives," a security source said.

A regional official with the VDP volunteer self-defence force said the attacks occurred in Burkina's Sahel administrative region.

