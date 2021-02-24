UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ten Civilians Killed In Double Militant Attacks In Eastern DR Congo - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 28 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 06:30 PM

Ten Civilians Killed in Double Militant Attacks in Eastern DR Congo - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) A total of 10 civilians, including a woman, were killed as a result of two armed attacks in the eastern province of North-Kivu in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), national media reported on Wednesday.

According to the Radio Okapi broadcaster, the attacks took place in the Kisima village and the city of Oicha late on Tuesday and were allegedly carried out by militants of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) radical group.

During the attack in the city, the militants engaged in clashes with the Congolese armed forces, which resulted in the death of one of the attackers.

The DRC has long been fighting the ADF, which was formed in western Uganda to oppose the government and eventually expanded its activities into the neighboring state. The group is considered to be a terrorist organization in Uganda and is believed to be responsible for frequent outbreaks of violence in both Uganda and DR Congo.

In 2017, the ADF pledged allegiance to the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia).

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Militants Russia Congo Democratic Republic Of The Congo Uganda Women 2017 Media Government

Recent Stories

&#039;AREA 2071&#039; hosts 11 Italian companies a ..

13 minutes ago

MoI discusses cooperation with Gambia, Jordan and ..

13 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Bangladeshi State Minister for ..

28 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United ..

38 minutes ago

UAE to celebrate 60th Kuwaiti National Day

43 minutes ago

Ministry of Defence, Tawazun Economic Council sign ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.