Ten Civilians Killed in Double Militant Attacks in Eastern DR Congo - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) A total of 10 civilians, including a woman, were killed as a result of two armed attacks in the eastern province of North-Kivu in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), national media reported on Wednesday.

According to the Radio Okapi broadcaster, the attacks took place in the Kisima village and the city of Oicha late on Tuesday and were allegedly carried out by militants of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) radical group.

During the attack in the city, the militants engaged in clashes with the Congolese armed forces, which resulted in the death of one of the attackers.

The DRC has long been fighting the ADF, which was formed in western Uganda to oppose the government and eventually expanded its activities into the neighboring state. The group is considered to be a terrorist organization in Uganda and is believed to be responsible for frequent outbreaks of violence in both Uganda and DR Congo.

In 2017, the ADF pledged allegiance to the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia).