CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) Ten civilians, including women and children, were killed early on Tuesday in a roadside bomb blast in Afghanistan's southeastern province of Khost, local police spokesman Adil Haider told Sputnik.

"Ten people were killed in a car bomb blast in the Ali Shir district this morning, including five men, two women and three children," Haider said.

The spokesman added that the police also destroyed another mine while searching the area.

Interior Minister spokesman Nasrat Rahimi reportedly held the Taliban movement responsible for the attack.

The Afghan 1TV channel, meanwhile, reported that the incident occurred as civilians were traveling to a funeral ceremony in the eastern province of Logar.