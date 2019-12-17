UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ten Civilians Killed In Roadside Blast In Afghanistan's Khost Province - Police

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 12:37 PM

Ten Civilians Killed in Roadside Blast in Afghanistan's Khost Province - Police

Ten civilians, including women and children, were killed early on Tuesday in a roadside bomb blast in Afghanistan's southeastern province of Khost, local police spokesman Adil Haider told Sputnik

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) Ten civilians, including women and children, were killed early on Tuesday in a roadside bomb blast in Afghanistan's southeastern province of Khost, local police spokesman Adil Haider told Sputnik.

"Ten people were killed in a car bomb blast in the Ali Shir district this morning, including five men, two women and three children," Haider said.

The spokesman added that the police also destroyed another mine while searching the area.

Interior Minister spokesman Nasrat Rahimi reportedly held the Taliban movement responsible for the attack.

The Afghan 1TV channel, meanwhile, reported that the incident occurred as civilians were traveling to a funeral ceremony in the eastern province of Logar.

Related Topics

Taliban Attack Afghanistan Police Bomb Blast Car Women

Recent Stories

US Dollar to Keep Influencing Oil Price Formation ..

4 minutes ago

Opposition's tactics to halt accountability could ..

4 minutes ago

England beat Pakistan by 29 runs in first T20I

14 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen reaffirms goal of reform on Golden Ju ..

14 minutes ago

OIC welcomes overwhelming vote to renew UNRWA mand ..

14 minutes ago

Chairman All Parties Hurriyat Conference Syed Ali ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.