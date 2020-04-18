UrduPoint.com
Ten Companies Win $586Mln US Army Contracts For Services In COVID-19 Crisis - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 03:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) Ten services companies have won US Army modification contracts totaling $586 million in support of the presidential national emergency declaration over the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"[The companies] were awarded $586 million in modifications in support of the presidential national emergency declaration concerning the novel coronavirus disease," the press release said on Friday.

The companies were Valiant Government Services, Acepex Management Corporation, Emcor Government Services, Electronic Metrology Laboratory, Facility Services Management, J & J Maintenance, Johnson Controls Building Automation Systems, Quality Services International LLC, Sedexo Management and V W International, the release said.

The overall value of the contract is now $1,667,700,000 with an estimated completion date of August 11 this year and the US Army Corps of Engineers in Huntsville in the US state of Alabama is the contracting activity, the Defense Department said.

