Ten Crew Rescued, 3 Missing After Blast Aboard Russian Tanker in Sea of Azov - Authorities

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2020) Ten crew members of the blast-hit Russian tanker in the Sea of Azov have been evacuated, while the searches for the remaining three who were thrown overboard are underway, Russia's Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport (Rosmorrechflot) told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, the region's emergency services told Sputnik that two blasts broke out aboard a Russian tanker in the Sea of Azov following a fire. Back then, six out of the 13 crew members were reported to have been rescued.

The watchdog specified that the tanker was sailing empty toward Rostov-on-Don. According to preliminary data, it was an oil vapor explosion.

Rosmorrechflot is not ruling out that the vessel will sink.