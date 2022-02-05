UrduPoint.com

Ten Dead, 3 Injured As Bus Runs Over Bomb In Somalia - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Ten Dead, 3 Injured as Bus Runs Over Bomb in Somalia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2022) A bus was blown up in Somalia after running over an improvised explosive device, killing 10 and injuring three more, national broadcaster SNTV news reported on Friday.

According to the media, the bomb was planted by terrorists on the outskirts of the city of Kismayo in the Jubbaland State.

This is the second blast in Somalia since the beginning of 2022. On January 12, eight people died in a suicide car explosion, which targeted an official convoy near the airport in the Somali capital city of Mogadishu. Somalian Federal Government spokesmam Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimuu was injured in the attack

