Ten Dead, 70 Injured in Guinea Protests Against Constitution Change - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) Ten people have been killed in ongoing protests against amending the constitution in Guinea , while 70 have been injured media reported on Wednesday, citing the opposition National Front for the Defense of the Constitution.

According to Guinee Matin newspaper, all those killed in the protests, which started on Monday, were not older than 27 three were minors.

About 200 people were detained, including about 100 in the capital of Conakry, 42 in Mamou, and 10 in Gueckedou.

Early on Monday, clashes erupted between protesters and security forces in the West African nation. Residents took to the streets to protest against President Alpha Conde's intention to amend the constitution to allow him to remain president for yet another term he has been in office since 2010. Shops, schools and government agencies have stopped working because of the unrest.