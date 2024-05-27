Ten dead after cyclone batters Bangladesh and India

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Patuakhali, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Residents of low-lying areas of Bangladesh and India surveyed the damage Monday as a cyclone that lashed the coast weakened into a heavy storm after killing at least 10 people and destroying thousands of homes.

Fierce gales and crashing waves battered the coast as Cyclone Remal made landfall on Sunday night.

By Monday afternoon it had eased, but winds and rain still hammered residents as they picked through the wreckage of their houses.

Villages had been swamped by storm surges, tin roofs had been ripped off, trees uprooted and powerlines cut, an AFP reporter in the affected area said.

"Heavy rains unleashed by the cyclone are going on, and the wind speed is also high," said Showkat Ali, government administrator of Barisal district, where seven people died.

"They mostly died after they were crushed under fallen houses or collapsed walls," he told AFP.

Three others died in neighbouring districts, including by drowning.