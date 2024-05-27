Open Menu

Ten Dead After Cyclone Batters Bangladesh And India

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Ten dead after cyclone batters Bangladesh and India

Patuakhali, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Residents of low-lying areas of Bangladesh and India surveyed the damage Monday as a cyclone that lashed the coast weakened into a heavy storm after killing at least 10 people and destroying thousands of homes.

Fierce gales and crashing waves battered the coast as Cyclone Remal made landfall on Sunday night.

By Monday afternoon it had eased, but winds and rain still hammered residents as they picked through the wreckage of their houses.

Villages had been swamped by storm surges, tin roofs had been ripped off, trees uprooted and powerlines cut, an AFP reporter in the affected area said.

"Heavy rains unleashed by the cyclone are going on, and the wind speed is also high," said Showkat Ali, government administrator of Barisal district, where seven people died.

"They mostly died after they were crushed under fallen houses or collapsed walls," he told AFP.

Three others died in neighbouring districts, including by drowning.

Related Topics

India Storm Bangladesh Died Barisal Sunday Government Rains

Recent Stories

Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsi ..

Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsius today

53 minutes ago
 Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pa ..

Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Pales ..

PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Palestine

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

1 day ago
 Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy cand ..

Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024

2 days ago
 Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

2 days ago
 Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in se ..

Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match

2 days ago
 Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T2 ..

Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024

2 days ago
 Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Effor ..

Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..

2 days ago

More Stories From World