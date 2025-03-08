Ten Dead, Hundreds Evacuated In Argentina Floods
Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2025 | 09:40 AM
Buenos Aires, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) At least ten people were killed and more than a thousand evacuated in the Argentine port city of Bahia Blanca on Friday as torrential rains flooded homes and hospitals, destroyed roads and forced officials to cut power.
Eight hours of nonstop rain left the city of 350,000 people largely underwater, and forced authorities to evacuate the Jose Penna hospital.
Television images showed medical personnel evacuating babies from the hospital's neonatal unit, and the army was deployed to assist in rescue efforts.
Some 1,321 people were evacuated to safety in the city, which is about 600 kilometers (about 375 miles) south of the capital Buenos Aires, according to Mayor Federico Susbielles' office. The national government authorised emergency aid of 10 billion pesos (about 9.2 million Dollars).
The city received more than 400 millimeters (15 inches) of rain in just hours -- equivalent to what it normally gets in a year, "something unprecedented," according to Javier Alonso, security minister for Buenos Aires province.
"The biggest storm in Bahia Blanca was in 1930, with 175 millimeters. This is almost three times bigger," said Alonso.
- 'A wall of water' -
Bahia Blanca's airport was closed until further notice, and officials cut off part of the power supply to reduce the risk of electric shocks.
The provincial government said it was sending helicopters, canoes, ambulances and trucks bearing food, water and equipment to the stricken city.
The coast guard was assisting in the rescue with inflatable boats.
"It was raining, and suddenly we saw the street was flooded. About a meter-and-a-half of water came into my house," Flavia Viera Romero, who rescued her children from the deluge, told the LN+ channel.
The city remains on alert from the meteorological service for new storms.
Flood waters reached the wards of the Jose Penna intensive care hospital, one of the main hospitals in Bahia Blanca, forcing the emergency evacuation of patients and staff.
Images on television news and social media showed nurses and doctors with sick babies in their arms fleeing the hospital.
"It was raining and suddenly we saw water in the street. A wall of water about a meter-and-a-half high entered my house," householder Flavia Viera Romero told the LN+ channel.
"We are with my family, we took refuge in the truck," she said.
The streets of Bahia Blanca slope towards the sea, and tidal waters increased the current of the flood, sweeping away vehicles and debris from wrecked homes.
Bahia Blanca has a sad history of climate catastrophes: in December 2023, a windstorm left 13 dead, collapsed homes and caused extensive damage to the city.
