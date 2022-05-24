UrduPoint.com

Ten Dead In Attack On Hotel In Central Mexico: Authorities

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2022 | 08:45 PM

Celaya, Mexico, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Gunmen killed 10 people in an attack on a hotel and two bars in the city of Celaya in central Mexico, security officials said Tuesday.

The attack late Monday claimed the lives of seven women and three men and left two people injured, according to the security secretariat in Celaya, in the central Guanajuato state.

Officials found the dead bodies upon arrival in the neighborhood of Valle Hermoso after reports of gunfire, the unit said in a statement.

Witnesses said the victims were shot, after which the attackers poured gasoline to set the establishments on fire.

