Ten Dead In Guinea Post-election Violence

Conakry, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Guinea's security ministry said on Wednesday that eight civilians and two police officers have died in violence following the weekend's presidential election.

The ministry said in a statement that "this strategy of chaos (was) orchestrated to jeopardise the elections of October 18," and also pointed to numerous people who were wounded in the unrest.

More Stories From World

