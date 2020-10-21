Ten Dead In Guinea Post-election Violence
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 10:42 PM
Conakry, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Guinea's security ministry said on Wednesday that eight civilians and two police officers have died in violence following the weekend's presidential election.
The ministry said in a statement that "this strategy of chaos (was) orchestrated to jeopardise the elections of October 18," and also pointed to numerous people who were wounded in the unrest.