Ten Dead In Northern Ethiopia Landslide: State Media

Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Addis Ababa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Ten people have been killed in a landslide in northern Ethiopia's Amhara region, according to local state media, the latest natural disaster to strike the country.

The Amhara Media Corporation (AMC) reported Saturday that "10 people have died in the disaster", quoting local administrator Tesfaye Workneh who said four bodies had been pulled from the mud.

The report did not indicate what time the landslide occurred on Saturday in the North Gondar zone in Amhara region, or whether there was a search ongoing.

Eight other people were seriously hurt in the incident and were receiving treatment, the AMC said, citing the local official.

As many as 2,400 people had been "displaced by the disaster and are currently sheltered in local social institutions", it added.

Photographs shared on the AMC's official Facebook page showed people carrying what appeared to be at least one body from the epicentre of the huge mudslide.

It is the latest of a series of landslides that have occurred in Ethiopia as a result of heavy seasonal rains.

A recent United Nations OCHA report, citing the Ethiopian Metrology Institute, warned "of high risks of further flooding and landslides in most parts of the country".

A massive landslide killed 229 people and displaced thousands more when it struck a remote community in Kencho Shacha Gozdi in southern Ethiopia in July.

A week after the tragedy, six people were killed in the Gishere district in the neighbouring Sidama regional state, local officials said.

Earlier this month, at least 11 people perished in a landslide in southern Ethiopia in the Kawo Koisha district of the Wolaita administrative zone.

