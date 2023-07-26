Ten Dead, Over 9,000 Hospitalized in Past Week in Japan Due to Record Heat - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) Ten people died and 9,190 were hospitalized across Japan from July 17-23 due to the record heat, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Tuesday, citing the fire department.

The number of those hospitalized was nearly 1,000 more than a week earlier, the report said, adding that of that number, over 56% were people aged over 65.

Tokyo reported the largest number of those affected, with 916 people hospitalized.

In most parts of the country, the temperature is standing at 93-95 degrees Fahrenheit. With high humidity typical for the summer period in Japan, people are feeling like it is several degrees hotter than the nominal indicators.