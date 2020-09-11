(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) Ten EU member states have given their commitment to accept a total of 400 minors who were previously based at the Moria refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos prior to a devastating blaze at the facility, German Interior Minister, Horst Seehofer, said on Friday.

"The Ministry of Internal Affairs has worked hard over recent days to provide assistance to unaccompanied minors. According to our information, this is 400 people. After making contact with other EU members, the result is that ten EU states, including ourselves, will participate in offering assistance, that is, the resettlement of unaccompanied minors," Seehofer said at a press briefing.

Germany and France will both take in between 100 and 150 minors, the interior minister stated, adding that the exact figure is still under discussion.

Earlier in the day, the authorities in Finland announced that they would accept 11 unaccompanied minors from the Moria camp.

A massive fire broke out on Wednesday at the facility, which previously held more than 12,000 migrants and refugees. Greek media sources have alleged that the blaze, which ripped through the facility after 35 positive tests for COVID-19 were registered at the camp, was caused by arson.

A four-month state of emergency was declared on the island of Lesbos following the devastating fire.